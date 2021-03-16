4 True Crime Titles You Won’t Want to Miss, From ‘American Murder’ to ‘Ted Bundy’
If you prefer your true crime to focus on serial killers and deadly families, we have four titles you won’t want to miss — and the best part? Three are already available to stream while the last one is coming this spring.
Check out these formula-busting titles:
Must-See TV for Serial Killer True-Crime Enthusiasts
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Colorado 2018: The timeline before and after Chris Watts killed pregnant wife Shanann and their two girls, 4 and 3, is authentically pieced together in this film via home movies, Facebook posts, texts, security cams, TV news and interrogation footage. Netflix
Confronting a Serial Killer
Journalist Jillian Lauren listens as Samuel Little — strangler of 93 women — talks and talks.… His vile stories close cold cases but exact a toll on her in this unmissable five-parter from Joe Berlinger (Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes). April, Starz
Murder on Middle Beach
A tragic four-episode family portrait by young director Madison Hamburg, who captured relatives accusing one another of the brutal unsolved Connecticut slaying of his mother. HBO Max
Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer
Anchored by a candid account from the manipulative criminal’s (top) longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall, the five-part docuseries gives voice to not just the woman who loved him but also those who escaped him. PrimeVideo
— Emily Aslanian, April P. Bernard, Damian Holbrook and Linda Maleh