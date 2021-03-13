Must-See TV for Serial Killer True-Crime Enthusiasts

If serial killer tales are the bread and butter of your true crime obsession (hey, we’re not judging), these 3 shows and an entire week devoted to it on Oxygen, below, will satisfy your craving. Prepare to watch on the edge of your seats.

‘John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise’

This six-part deep dive into the Killer Clown — executed by lethal injection for taking the lives of 33 boys and young men — mines an hours-long prison interview from which only minutes have been seen. March 25, Peacock

‘Green River Killer’

The lurid two-night Hunting the Monster and Catching the Monster offer new talks with Washington state detectives who helped nab strangler Gary Ridgway (below). March 27–28, 8/7c, Reelz

‘The Murder List’

In this braintease of a special, a routine check of a Reno home for probation violations turns up a pantyhose obsession, a rape diary and a cryptic list (“Girl near Port Costa”) hinting at 10 killings. Can investigators puzzle out the truth before the list’s author must be released? Discovery+

Serial Killer Week

The programming stunt begins with Joel Rifkin’s college roommate conducting a new interview with the man who put his first victim’s head in a paint can. Plus: Bruce McArthur (responsible for eight dead men in Toronto) and Dorothea Puente (a lethal landlady from Sacramento). April 10–18, Oxygen