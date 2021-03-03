FX on Hulu Unveils First Look at Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols Series & Adds to Cast

FX on Hulu is giving viewers their first look at Danny Boyle‘s Pistol, which focuses on anti-establishment musical icons the Sex Pistols.

As principal photography takes place in London for the six-episode limited series, a new image of the stars in character has been released, below. Slated for 2022, the series will capture the story of the rock icons and the people within their circle.

Based on guitarist Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, the project is created by Craig Pearce who serves as writer alongside Frank Cottrell Boyce. Both Jones and Pearce executive produce alongside director Boyle.

Along with releasing the first look photo, below, FX on Hulu also announced additional casting for the project including Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, and Iris Law as Soo Catwoman.

They join Pistol‘s previously announced stars Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Anson Boon as John Lyndon, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Maisie Williams as Jordan, Dylan Llewellyn as Wally Nightingale, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, and Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen.

Set to stream on FX on Hulu, the show offers a fascinating perspective on one of rock’s wildest stories moving from West London’s council estates to Westwood and McLaren’s notorious Kings Road SEX shop to international controversy over the release of the single “God Save the Queen.”

Don’t miss the edgy series — stay tuned for the arrival of Pistol, coming to FX on Hulu next year.

Pistol, Expected 2022, FX on Hulu