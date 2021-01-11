FX Goes Punk With Sex Pistols Limited Series from Director Danny Boyle

FX's latest limited drama, Pistol, ordered to series with six episodes, will tell the legendary story of Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones.

Based on Jones' 2018 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, the series is created by Craig Pearce, who along with Frank Cottrell Boyce is also a writer and co-executive producer. Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle is also attached to executive produce and direct.

Production is expected to begin on March 7. The show's cast includes Toby Wallace (who plays Jones), Anson Boon, Louis Partridge, Jacob Slater, Fabien Frankel, Dylan Llewellyn, Sydney Chandler, Emma Appleton, and Maisie Williams.

"Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent," said Boyle in a statement. "This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever."

He added that it's "the detonation point for British street culture...where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion…and everyone had to watch & listen…and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols. At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac — a hero for the times — Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there."

The show will span West London's council estates, Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren's Kings Road SEX shop, and the release of albums like the notorious Never Mind the Bollocks.

Pistol, TBA, FX