‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Head Writer on the Disney+ Series’ Big Bad & Many Surprises

Miami Vice‘s Crockett and Tubbs. The X-Files’ Scully and Mulder. Now add Sam Wilson, aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie), and James “Bucky” Barnes, aka the Winter Solider (Sebastian Stan), to the list of TV’s bickering crime-fighting duos.

A spinoff of the smash Avengers movie franchise, the six-part “buddy two-hander,” as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman calls it, picks up after Sam was given Captain America’s shield to presumably use to take up his mantle at the end of 2019’s Endgame.

But you needn’t be a Marvel fan to enjoy the action here. “It’s self-contained,” Spellman says of the story they deliver.

Though, like fellow Marvel series WandaVision, details remain under wraps until the premiere, Spellman reveals the big bad the superheroes face “is the state of the world. People are feeling divided and scared.”

The presence of diabolical foe Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl, last seen in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War) won’t make matters easier. So it’s a good thing ally Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp, center, with Mackie and Stan) is on hand to help.

Just don’t assume you know what’s coming. “Everything,” Spellman teases, “is going to be a surprise.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Peremiere, Friday, March 19, Disney+