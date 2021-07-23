Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Get Competitive in ‘Family Game Fight!’ First Look (PHOTO)

Get ready to relish in a new game show experience this summer with NBC’s Family Game Fight!.

The competition series, hosted by real-life couple The Good Place‘s Kristen Bell and Parenthood‘s Dax Shepard, is set for a special series premiere on Sunday, August 8. And in an exclusive first look at Family Game Fight!, the spouses get competitive.

The poster teases “all kinds of families” and “all kinds of fun” as Kristen keeps her competitive focus against Dax. The competition pits the pair against one another as they are “adopted” into a family of four who are competing for a chance to win $100,000 in a series of larger-than-life games.

While fans have come to know Kristen and Dax on their respective shows over the years, their dynamic takes center stage in this new series which also serves as their first TV project together. Family Game Fight! is loosely inspired by the couple’s competitive experiences on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Produced by A Very Good Production and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and Telepictures, Family Game Fight!‘s premiere follows the Closing Ceremony of the Summer Olympics with the time-period premiere set for Wednesday, August 11 at 9/8c.

The series is executive produced by DeGeneres, Bell, Shepard, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Noah Bonnett, Dan Norris, Joel Van Rysselberghe, Jeff Kleeman, Mike Darnell, and Brooke Karzen.

Family Game Fight!, Series Premiere, Sunday, August 8, 10:30/9:30c, NBC