‘The Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison to Speak Out About His Hiatus on ‘Good Morning America’

The Bachelor‘s longtime host Chris Harrison, who has stepped away indefinitely from the franchise, reportedly will appear on ABC’s Good Morning America this week to discuss the recent controversy that forced him to take a break from his duties.

Extra‘s Billy Bush also reports that Michael Strahan will conduct the GMA interview.

Harrison came under fire earlier this year after defending Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after photos surfaced of the 24-year-old Georgian graphic designer attending an Antebellum plantation-themed party, and other racist online activities were documented on social media. Initially, Harrison suggested that Krikconnell was entitled to “a little grace, a little understanding,” and “a little compassion.”

Once the backlash against Harrison began, the host released another statement on social media saying, “What I now realize I have done is cause harm by wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism, and for that I am deeply sorry.” He said he’d be stepping away from the show to become more educated about systemic racism.

“I am dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before. I want to ensure our cast and crew members, to my friends, colleagues, and our fans: this is not just a moment, but a commitment to much greater understanding that I will actively make every day,” he wrote on Instagram.

Reports of the upcoming interview follow the news that Emmanuel Acho will step in to hostThe Bachelor‘s reunion episode After the Final Rose.

