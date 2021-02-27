True love, romantic getaways, once-in-a-lifetime excursions, and, of course, Instagram verification are all things that make The Bachelor and The Bachelorette seem like amazing experiences. Yet we all know that ABC’s dating shows aren’t always sunshine and roses. For some reason, when 30 people pine over the same person, drama somehow seems to follow. Weird!

From awkward rose ceremonies, to heartbreaking goodbyes, below are some of the most dramatic moments in Bachelor Nation history.

Jesse Palmer Gives the Rose to the Wrong Person

During Jesse Palmer’s first rose ceremony in The Bachelor Season 5, a nervous Katie anxiously waits to be called up for a rose. Finally, her name is called, she excitedly excepts her rose, and all is right in the world — except for the fact that Jesse didn’t mean to give it to her in the first place. Awkward! After accidentally mixing up Katie and Karen’s names, Jesse frantically confides in host Chris Harrison. Jessie ultimately ends up giving out another rose to Karen, and Katie has the option to, and decides to, stay. Smooth, Jesse, smooth.

A “Cold-Hearted” Goodbye

The moral of this story is that although love might not last forever, tattoos sure do! During Ali Fedotowsky’s season of The Bachelorette, contestant Kasey Kahl got a tattoo in her honor as a pledge to “guard and protect” her heart. Let’s just say Ali didn’t have as strong of feelings for Kasey and decided to send him home during a two-on-one date. Kasey was left on a glacier while Ali and contestant Justin Rego jetted off.

Brad Womack Chooses No One

We have to give credit where credit is due. In The Bachelor Season 11, Brad Womack decided that he could not hand out the final rose or propose to either of the final two contestants. Although it may seem as though Brad’s season was almost a waste of time, he deserves credit for not proposing to someone just because he felt like he had to. Plus, it made for great TV. Let’s normalize not wanting to marry someone after knowing them for eight weeks, Bachelor Nation!

Rozyln’s Affair With a Producer

Now this was some drama that not even the producers saw coming (well, except for one of them.) During Jake Pavelka’s season of The Bachelor, contestant Rozlyn Papa was accused of, and sent home for, having an affair with a producer. Hey, if everyone is fighting for the attention of one guy, take the road less traveled? This really may have been the “most dramatic” (and uncomfortable) episode in Bachelor Nation history.

Jake and Vienna’s Breakup

Jake’s season was clearly not short of drama. During the “After The Rose Ceremony,” we found out that Jake and Vienna’s love story didn’t end with a “happily ever after.” Vienna explained that after about a month of dating, Jake was no longer affectionate and became emotionally abusive. As Billy Joel says, “Vienna waits for you” — that is, until you screw her over.

Luke P. Crashes the Rose Ceremony

Ah, the infamous Luke P. After judging Hannah Brown for having sex with Peter Weber in a windmill and ultimately getting sent home, he decided to crash the rose ceremony and propose in The Bachelorette Season 15. But Hannah was not having any of it and sent him home. Again. We’re still trying to figure out who got more pleasure out of telling Luke to get lost: Hannah or the guys.

Corinne Takes a Nap

This particular moment certainly wasn’t a snooze-fest to say the least. Well, for everyone except Corinne Olympios. In Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, Corinne, with rose in hand, decided to take a nap during the cocktail party and accidentally slept through the rose ceremony. And the ladies…were not happy about it. The girls talked about her behind her back, and she decided to confront them, all while making some very valid points. She stated that Michael Jordan and Abraham Lincoln took naps, so why can’t she? Justice for Corinne 2021.

Peter Weber’s Mom vs. Madison

We’re pretty sure Peter Weber’s mom, Barbara, was the real star of his Bachelor season. Barbara Weber was not a fan of his final pick, Madison Prewitt, and she was certainly not afraid to show it. During the “After the Rose Ceremony,” Barbara explained that Madison kept them waiting for hours before they were supposed to have dinner, and she didn’t like the fact that Madison wouldn’t except a proposal from Peter. Unfortunately, Madison and Peter broke it off. It’s too bad: It sounds like holiday parties with the in-laws would have been a great time for Madison!

