Amazon Gets Its Irish on: ‘Leap Year,’ ‘The Quiet Man,’ ‘Sing Street’ and More Shows to Stream

Most of us won’t be raising pints in the pub this year, but you can still get your St. Paddy’s Day binge on thanks to Prime Video, which has a slew of Irish yarns on tap and ready to rise up to meet ya.

The Quiet Man

John Wayne may have been Hollywood’s most iconic cowboy, but in 1952’s rollicking gem, he’s roping a different kind of filly as a retired Pittsburgh boxer who falls for the fiery Maureen O’Hara during a visit to his Irish birthplace, Inisfree, to buy back the family farm.

Angela’s Ashes

Stars Emily Watson and Robert Carlyle are terrific in this 1999 tale based on Frank McCourt’s harrowing autobiography about growing up in prewar Limerick. It’s far from lighthearted (tragedy and poverty abound), but the top-notch performances make it worth a watch.

Leap Year

According to Irish tradition, if a woman proposes to her man on February 29, aka Leap Day, he has to accept. And honestly, can anyone say no to the charming Amy Adams as a plucky American who heads to Dublin to do just that in this 2010 rom-com? We thought not!

Sing Street

Another Dubliner’s tale! This music-filled romance from 2016 and set in 1985 follows a sensitive teen (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) who starts a band as a way to win over the girl he’s crushing on.

Float Like a Butterfly

Raised in rural Ireland and inspired by Muhammad Ali, a young lass (Hazel Doupe) tries to prove herself by stepping into the boxing ring while also smashing the expectations — and oppositions — of the men surrounding her in a feel-good 2019 film.