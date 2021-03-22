With ‘The Irregulars’ Premiering, Which Sherlock Should You Watch?

So many Sherlock stories, so little time! Lucky for you, we’ve made choosing elementary.

For a Bit of Fantasy



The Irregulars

Magical crimes abound, and a group of scrappy teens, contracted by the snobbish Dr. Watson (Royce Pierreson), investigate. As they search for answers about their own pasts on this series, they find only the mysterious Sherlock (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) can help. Premieres Friday, March 26

For a Zany Romp

Sherlock Holmes

A perfectly cast Robert Downey Jr. plays Sherlock as a boozy, comedically arrogant rascal. He tries to puzzle out a huge mystery amid adventure and quarrels with his partner (Jude Law) in this 2009 hit movie. Available now

For a Modern Take

Sherlock

This 2010–17 BBC series follows Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch) as he unravels complicated cases with the help of new roommate John Watson (Martin Freeman) in present day. Each episode in the four-season run feels like its own movie. Available now

For a Heroine

Enola Holmes

The sleuth (Henry Cavill) takes a back seat to his sister Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) in this comedic 2020 movie, a breath of fresh air. As she searches for her missing mum (Helena Bonham Carter) the teen dodges an assassin and her overbearing bro. Available now