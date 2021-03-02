Dakota Fanning Joins Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’ as First Daughter Susan Ford

Dakota Fanning is joining the growing cast of Showtime’s upcoming anthology seriesThe First Lady as first daughter Susan Elizabeth Ford.

She’ll appear alongside the previously cast Michelle Pfeiffer and Aaron Eckhart, who will portray her onscreen parents Betty and Gerald Ford, according to Deadline. Along with putting a spotlight on the Fords, Season 1 will also feature Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson as Michelle Obama and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Fanning will appear in six installments as a series regular, portraying Gerald Ford’s only daughter and youngest child who was known for introducing a more progressive perspective during Ford’s time in office during the ’70s. The Undoing‘s Susanne Bier is attached to direct and will executive produce with Davis.

The actress’ most recent TV credit includes TNT’s The Alienist,in which she plays Sara Howard. Other stars joining Fanning, Davis, Anderson and Eckhart include O-T Fagbenle, Judy Greer, Kristine Froseth, Jayme Lawson, and Rhys Wakefield.

This role reunites Fanning with Pfeiffer after the pair worked together on the 2001 drama I Am Sam, which costarred Sean Pean. Stay tuned for any additional casting news as The First Lady continues to take shape at Showtime.