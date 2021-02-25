O-T Fagbenle from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to Play Barack Obama in ‘The First Lady’

British actor O-T Fagbenle will portray former president Barack Obama in Showtime’s new anthology series The First Lady, multiple outlets have reported.

He stars opposite Viola Davis, 55, who has signed up to play Michelle Obama.

As previously detailed by TV Insider, Gillian Anderson has been cast as Eleanor Roosevelt, and Michelle Pfeifferwill play Betty Ford in the drama series, which takes a look at the personal and political lives of the women who impacted America and the world.

Fagbenle is best known for his role as Luke Bankole in the Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale. He will soon be seen in the Marvel Comics flick Black Widow as the potential love interest of the movie’s star, Scarlett Johansson.

Casting is still ongoing, but Jayme Lawson will play the young Michelle Obama, Aaron Eckhart has been tagged to play Gerald Ford, and Rhys Wakefield will be Dick Cheney.