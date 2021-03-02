‘GLOW’ Team Sets Star-Studded Anthology ‘Roar’ at Apple TV+ With Alison Brie & More

Fresh off the heels of Ted Lasso‘s Golden Globes win for Jason Sudeikis, Apple TV+ is setting its sights on the next big thing with the female-driven anthology Roar from GLOW‘s Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

Given a series order, the project already has a star-studded cast lined up with Alison Brie, Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo and Merritt Wever among the ranks. The darkly comedic series will spin feminist fables over the course of eight half-hour episodes.

This is the first project set to be released under Flahive and Mensch’s overall deal with Apple. The series joins Apple’s growing lineup of diverse and genre-ranging programming which includes upcoming projects such as Physical with Rose Byrne, The Last Thing He Told Me with Julia Roberts, High Desert with Patricia Arquette, Lessons in Chemistry with Brie Larson, and more.

Additional casting for Roar will be announced at a later date. Serving as executive producers on the anthology are Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Allie Goss, Theresa Park and Cecilia Ahern. Creators Flahive and Mensch will both executive producer and showrun.

Stay tuned for additional casting and more news related to Roar as the project progresses at Apple TV+.