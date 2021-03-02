Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and an old friend of his may need a raincheck on their plans to get drinks — because first, the latter must survive.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the March 2 episode of The Resident, Conrad receives a call from his old commanding officer, Nate Hill (Tim Griffin), who’s in serious trouble.

“We still on for drinks on Friday?” Conrad asks when he answers his phone.

“That depends, you still work with search and rescue, right?” Hill checks, explaining, “I decided to do some free-climbing. Let’s just say it didn’t go my way.” That’s putting it mildly: He’s in really bad shape.

Conrad immediately gets the ball rolling, and search and rescue is already trying to track Hill’s phone as the doctor gets his gear together. But first, his wife Nic (Emily VanCamp) has a question: “Who is this guy?”

Watch the clip above for a bit more about Conrad and Hill.

The trip to save Hill is going to bring up a lot of old emotions for Conrad in “Hero Moments,” the logline teases. Elsewhere in the episode, Devon (Manish Dayal) and Kit (Jane Leeves) encourage a patient suffering from sickle cell anemia to have a hip replacement to help treat her pain, and Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson) must finish a surgery by herself when AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) is pulled away. Plus, Bell (Bruce Greenwood) tries to reconnect with his estranged stepson Jake (Conrad Ricamora).

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox