Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Reportedly Casts ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Indira Varma

Disney+ is expanding its cast for the highly anticipatedStar Wars series centered around fan-favorite character Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Game of Thrones and For Life actress Indira Varma has reportedly been tapped to join previously announced stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who will reprise their prequel film roles as Obi-Wan and Darth Vader in the series, which is set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and before A New Hope.

According to Deadline, details about Varma’s character are being kept under wraps, along with the show’s plot.

While Disney hasn’t officially announced Varma’s involvement, the actress did acknowledge the news by liking actress Kim Cattrall’s tweet congratulating her on the new job.

During Disney’s Investor Day announcements in December, it was stated that production on the series was set to begin sometime this year with Deborah Chow serving as director and lead creative. Chow previously directed Disney+’s other Star Wars seriesThe Mandalorian.

Varma is best known for her role as Ellaria Sand in HBO’s Game of Thrones, in which she starred alongside The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal. She currently appears in ABC’s For Life, and her other credits include roles in Rome, Luther, and Carnival Row.