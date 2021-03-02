‘The King of Queens’ Cast Reunites for a Special Table Read Honoring Jerry Stiller

The cast of The King of Queensare coming together for a special reason as they team up with Sony Pictures Television for a charity reunion and table read honoring the late Jerry Stiller.

The comedy legend, who portrayed Arthur Spooner on the beloved comedy, died in May 2020 at the age of 92. The special event, taking place via The King of Queens Facebook page on Friday, March 12, at 11am PT/2pm ET, will raise money and awareness for Henry Street Settlement, a social services, health care and arts organization serving the Lower East Side and all of New York City.

Among the stars participating in the virtual event are Kevin James as Doug Heffernan, Leah Remini as Carrie Heffernan, Victor Williams as Deacon Palmer, Gary Valentine as Danny Heffernan, Patton Oswalt as Spence Olchin, Nicole Sullivan as Holly Shumpert, and guest star Rachel Dratch as Denise Battaglia. The table read will be directed by the show’s executive producer and creator Michael J. Weithorn.

And stick around for a special Q & A moderated by Weithorn after the reading. “Those of us who made The King of Queens are incredibly excited to reunite in honor of our recently departed friend – the uniquely funny, sweet, incomparable Jerry Stiller. We have no doubt Jerry will be watching and screaming down at us from heaven,” said Weithorn in a statement.

Fans looking to donate are encouraged to visit henrystreet.org/koq in order to contribute. Don’t miss out on the special event, catch The King of Queens reunion this month on Facebook and catch the comedy on TV Land, CMT, and Lifetime, or stream it on Peacock.

The King of Queens Table Read, Friday, March 12, 11am PT/2pm ET, Facebook