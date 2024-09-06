Leah Remini & Angelo Pagán Divorce: Exes Request Court Denies Spousal Support

Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán appear to be on the same page when it comes to their divorce, with both parties requesting the court deny spousal support on both sides.

According to a filing from Pagán, obtained by People on Thursday, September 5, the entrepreneur noted “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce and named August 1 as the date of separation. This same date was also cited in Remini’s filing.

Remini and Pagán announced their decision to divorce in a joint statement on Instagram on Thursday, August 29.

“Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce,” the announcement read. “This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us.”

The statement continued, “We are proud of how we have worked through this together. Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal—together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones.”

The King of Queens alum met Pagán in 1996, and the pair tied the knot in 2003. They have a daughter, Sofia Bella, who turned 18 in June. Pagán also has three sons from a previous relationship.

Despite the end of their relationship, the former couple remain amicable and said they consider their marriage “a huge success.”

“We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate. And now, we’re looking forward to creating even more cherished moments—just in a different way,” the couple wrote.

Remini and Pagán have been very open with fans about their relationship over the years. In 2014, they starred in the TLC reality series Leah Remini: It’s All Relative, which revolved around the former couple and their families. Pagán also made several guest appearances in Remini’s hit sitcom The King of Queens.