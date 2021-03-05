‘Men in Kilts’ Preview: Sam’s ‘Diabolical Mind,’ and a Visit to an ‘Outlander’-Like Stone Circle

Outlander stars Graham McTavish and Sam Heughan continue road-tripping through their native Scotland with stops at sites linked to witchcraft and superstition in the March 7 episode of Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham.

“[Sam] was constantly trying to scare me. There’s a diabolical mind at work here,” says McTavish, laughing.

The pair visit a prison for witches, a haunted graveyard and Lewis Island’s 5,000-year-old stone circle — the model for the one in Outlander. “Each stone has its own character. They’re like strangely human forms,” Heughan says. “It’s a powerful place.”

(It’s not the first time the two actors have referred back to their hit time travel series. One of their stops was in Glencoe, where they met with Gillebride MacMillan, a traditional Gaelic singer and one-time Outlander cast member who appeared on Season 1.)

In the upcoming episode, they’re also off to a celebration of Beltane, a Gaelic May Day. Heughan, who usually spends his April 30 birthday at an Edinburgh Beltane festival, comments, “Maybe there’s a part of me that is slightly pagan!”

Men in Kilts, Sundays, 9/8c, Starz