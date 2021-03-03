Here’s Why Agatha Needs to Survive the ‘WandaVision’ Finale

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for WandaVision Season 1.]

As we head into the final episode of WandaVision, plenty of fans are wondering the fate of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany): Will she have to have to watch her beloved die a third time? But there’s another character whose fate is uncertain, and that’s Agatha’s (Kathryn Hahn). Marvel villains don’t always die at the end, but for every very-much-alive Vulture (Michael Keaton), there’s a very-much-dead (at least we assume?) Hela (Cate Blanchett).

Here’s why we hope Agatha makes it out intact when the credits roll on WandaVision’s finale.

She’s Memorable

Love her or hate her (or love to hate her), there’s no denying that Agatha’s unforgettable — just try getting “Agatha All Along” out of your head! Banger aside, Agnes is a standout neighbor whose villainous turn amped up the storyline in all the right ways. And while it’s easy for Big Bads on superhero shows to feel one-note — and antagonists have long been an Achilles heel for the franchise — Hahn’s layered performance is a must-watch.

She’s Got Loki Potential

There’s a good reason the God of Mischief’s getting his own show: Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is complex, witty, unpredictable, and just plain fun. While Agatha hasn’t had four movies to develop her character, whether drinking away her annoyance at a neighborhood gathering or roasting Pietro for yelling in the house, she’s oddly relatable and undeniably funny.

And, like Loki, there seems to be a heart beneath all that snark; watch closely, you’ll see her wipe away a tear as she watches Wanda and Viz talk about grief. Plus, her backstory is inherently interesting and makes her ripe for empathy, from her breaking the rules of her coven to her own mother trying to kill her. (Loki, who was left for dead by his Frost Giant father, would understand where she’s coming from.)

Her Comics Backstory Is Extensive

In the source material, Agatha wasn’t quite so villainous. She had connections to the Fantastic Four (she helped take care of Reed Richards and Sue Storm’s son), and she guided Wanda to a better understanding of her powers. Granted, the WandaVision version of Agatha has killed a dog and threatened children, so perhaps it’s too late for her to be a caretaker-mentor figure. But if Marvel can redeem Loki and Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), they could do the same with Agatha, and perhaps translate some of her comics connections to screen.

Kathryn Hahn Could Stay in the MCU

In the hands of a different actor, Agatha might be less captivating. But Hahn has made her equal parts hilarious, conniving, and sympathetic. She always helps elevate a show, whether she’s playing Jennifer Barkley on Parks and Recreation, HBO’s Mrs. Fletcher or Rabbi Raquel Fein on Transparent. Keeping her around as a foil for Wanda or as a guide would only benefit the franchise.

There’s Plenty of Mystery to Unravel

With just one episode left it’s hard to say what details, if any, we’ll learn about Agatha, such as where her eternally absent husband Ralph is, where and how she studied magic, and whether she’s connected to any other heroes or villains in the MCU. It’d be a shame if she dies and those questions are never answered. At the very least, it’d be nice to know if “Ralph” is real (or if Ralph is Mephisto?!).

Still, whether Agatha lives or dies, we’re happy WandaVision has such a stellar antagonist — and look forward to her inevitable showdown with the Scarlet Witch.

WandaVision, Fridays, Disney+