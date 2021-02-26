‘American Idol’ Sneak Peek: Judges Make a Singer Comfortable in the Audition Room (VIDEO)

The best thing a singer can do is relax when auditioning for something as high stakes as American Idol — and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie know this from experience.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the February 28 episode of ABC’s singing competition, the judges offer hopeful Christian McGuckian some advice in the audition room.

“Is this freaking you out?” Bryan asks in the clip after Christian introduces herself, and she admits it is.

“Can I just say one thing before you start?” Perry says. “We’re all on your team.”

Christian then shares the impact of an accident she was in a couple months earlier: “If that wreck had been worse, I would’ve gone out not happy with my life. It made me want to pursue my dream in music.”

Watch the clip above to see how the judges make her comfortable as they encourage her to sing.

Auditions continue in California in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Ojai in Sunday’s episode as hopefuls sing for the chance to receive a golden ticket to Hollywood.

And now, it’s even harder to do that. “Five, or even 10 years ago, you can come on American Idol and just be a good singer,” in-house mentor Bobby Bones recently told TV Insider. “That’s not what is happening now. If you don’t know who you are in the beginning, you’re in trouble from the get-go. Just about every artist who comes to Idol now knows who they are. That shows how much music, in general, has grown.”

