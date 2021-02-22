‘The First Lady’ Adds Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt

And the next notable woman in history Gillian Anderson is playing is … Eleanor Roosevelt.

The Crown star has joined the cast of Showtime’s The First Lady, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Eleanor, an outspoken diplomat and activist, was the longest serving first lady in history (1933-45).

The first season of the series will focus on her, Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis) as it takes a look at the personal and political lives of the women who have made world-changing decisions hidden from view in the East Wing of the White House.

“Throughout our history, presidents’ spouses have wielded remarkable influence, not only on the nation’s leaders but on the country itself,” Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement when The First Lady was ordered to series in February. It “fits perfectly within the Showtime wheelhouse of drama and politics, revealing how much personal relationships impact both domestic and global events.”

The First Lady also stars Aaron Eckhart (President Gerald Ford), Judy Greer (Nancy Howe), Rhys Wakefield (Dick Cheney), Jayme Lawson (young Michelle Obama), and Kristine Froseth (young Betty Ford).

In addition to playing Margaret Thatcher on The Crown and Jean Milburn on Sex Education, Anderson’s previous TV credits include The Fall, The X-Files, and American Gods.