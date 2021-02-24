Soleil Moon Frye’s ‘kid 90’ Docu Captures Her Life as a Childhood Star (VIDEO)

Soleil Moon Frye is best known for playing the star of Punky Brewster, a series revived on Peacock (premiering February 25) with Frye now playing a mom. Just 2 years old when she first began to act and 8 when she landed the role of “Punky,” she knows better than anyone what it’s like to be a child star growing up in the pre-social media era.

Now, we can all get a look at what it was like thanks to home videos and photos in the Hulu documentary kid 90, which Frye produced and directed.

Frye, who grew up in Hollywood and New York City, carried a video camera everywhere she went, and she captured hundreds of hours of footage. The movie includes many of her famous childhood friends, including David Arquette, Stephen Dorff, Balthazar Getty, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Brian Austin Green, Tori Leonard and Heather McComb — reflecting on their pasts.

Check out the trailer below for a time capsule of a bygone era, and don’t miss kid 90 when it arrives on Hulu this March.

kid 90, Premieres Friday, March 12, Hulu