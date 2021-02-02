'Punky Brewster' Returns With Mismatching Sneakers for Peacock's Revival (VIDEO)

Get ready for more "Punky Power!" Peacock's revival series Punky Brewster sees Soleil Moon Frye return as the titular character, but this time she's playing a mom.

In a new trailer released by the streamer, the iconic '80s sitcom continues with Punky and best friend Cherie (Cherie Johnson) who are now dealing with the obstacles of adulthood.

Along with trying to raise her three children, Diego (Noah Cottrell), Daniel (Oliver De Los Santos), and Hannah (Lauren Lindsey Donzis), Punky's attempting to find balance with her ex-husband Travis (Freddie Prinze Jr.).

This is made all the more difficult when Punky meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young girl in the foster system. After being raised by her foster dad, Punky finds herself in a bit of a role-reversal situation, seeing herself in the sweet little girl.

And while she's not a girl herself anymore, some things never change as Punky embraces her quirks with mismatching sneakers and taps into her self-proclaimed "Punky Power." See the fun unfold in the trailer below, and don't miss Punky Brewster's return later this month on Peacock.

Punky Brewster, Season Premiere, Thursday, February 25, Peacock