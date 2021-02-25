10 Series Starring 2021 Golden Globe Nominees You Can Stream Now

With “prestige” TV on the rise — and the lines between film and TV blurred in the streaming era — you’ll notice that many of the actors nominated in the 2021 Golden Globes’ film categories are TV stars (and vice versa). In fact, a few hard-working nominees earned nods in both film and TV categories this year.

To watch, tune in to the 78th Golden Globe Awards, airing Sunday, February 28, on NBC with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returning to host on different coasts. But in the meantime, you can stream the following shows, all of which feature actors currently nominated for their film roles.

Olivia Colman, nominated not just for this series, but also for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in The Father — is the latest actress the play Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s critically acclaimed period drama about the British royals. And Vanessa Kirby — nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for Pieces of a Woman—previously portrayed Princess Margaret.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who earned a Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical/Comedy nomination for the filmed Broadway smash Hamilton, plays Texan aëronaut Lee Scoresby in this HBO fantasy drama based on the Philip Pullman novel series. Like the other HBO shows on this list, it’s currently streaming on HBO Max.

Riz Ahmed, currently nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Sound of Metal, also earned a 2017 Golden Globe nomination for his lead role in this HBO limited series, in which he played Naz Khan, a college student accused of a murder he doesn’t remember committing.

Before her latest nomination — Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for Nomadland — Frances McDormand earned two Golden Globe nominations in 2015 for this HBO miniseries, in which she plays a Maine schoolteacher, wife, and mother across a 25-year span.

Anthony Hopkins, up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama nomination for The Father, starred on the first two seasons of this HBO sci-fi drama, playing Dr. Robert Ford, the morally compromised director of the titular theme park. Available on HBO Max.

Anya Taylor-Joy is double-nominated this year, earning a Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical/Comedy nod for Emma and a Best Actress in a Television Motion Picture nomination for this Netflix period drama, in which she plays orphan-turned-chess champ Beth Harmon.

Andy Samberg, now nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical/Comedy for Palm Springs, won a 2014 Golden Globe for his performance as Det. Jake Peralta in this NBC comedy, currently streaming on Hulu, about a motley crew of cops in a fictional NYC precinct.

Dev Patel earned a Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical/Comedy nomination this year for The Personal History of David Copperfield, and he previously starred in this HBO drama series (streaming on HBO Max) as cable news blogger and tech guru Neal Sampat. (The show was created by Aaron Sorkin, who’s doubly nominated this year for writing and directing of The Trial of the Chicago 7.)

Glenn Close has 16 Golden Globe nominations to her name, including one this year in the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture category for her work in Hillbilly Elegy. In 2008, she took home a statue for her performance as cutthroat lawyer Patty Hewes in this FX thriller, currently streaming on Hulu.

Gillian Anderson, now nominated in the Best Supporting Actress in a Television category for portraying steely Margaret Thatcher on The Crown, earned a 2007 Golden Globe nomination for playing the secretive Lady Dedlock in this BBC drama, based on the sprawling Charles Dickens story of the same name and currently streaming on Hulu. Carey Mulligan, now nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for Promising Young Woman, costarred in the production as orphan Ada.

78th Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, February 28, 8/7c, NBC