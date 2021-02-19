Kate McKinnon Departs Hulu’s Elizabeth Holmes Drama ‘The Dropout’

Kate McKinnon is reportedly leaving Hulu’s Elizabeth Holmes series, The Dropout.

The Saturday Night Live actress was cast as the chemical engineering prodigy at the center of the much buzzed-about docuseries The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley. Holmes famously made headlines when her startup promised to change blood testing but she was revealed as a fraud. Now, according to Deadline, McKinnon’s dropped out of the project.

McKinnon was also slated to executive produce the title, which was announced back in 2019. This iteration of Holmes’ story was based on the ABC News/ABC Radio podcast detailing the rise and fall of her company, Theranos.

With production reportedly set to begin sometime this summer, the hunt for a new leading actress is reportedly underway.

No reason was given for McKinnon’s departure from the series, but she’s still currently attached to another buzzy TV project as she’s set to play Carole Baskin in NBCUniversal’s Joe Exotic series. Stay tuned for The Dropout‘s recasting news.