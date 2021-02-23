‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus & Melissa McBride Talk Mending the Rift on Season 10C (VIDEO)

There’s a lot broken after The Walking Dead‘s massive war with the Whisperers cult — and one of the many things that need repairing (in addition to so many destroyed structures) is the friendship between survivors Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus).

The rift between these two, who viewers have watched build a sweet friendship since all the way back in Season 1 of the AMC drama, began to really open up in Season 10 with Carol’s obsession with taking down Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton). Carol’s dangerous choices led to some not-so-great things happening, some of which directly affected Daryl, like losing Connie (Lauren Ridloff), who was beginning to build a relationship with the gruff hunter (maybe).

“Carol is going to work on trying to mend that relationship [with Daryl],” McBride says, in our video interview with her, above.

But it won’t be easy. In Season 10, Episode 18, “Find Me,” premiering March 7, Carol and Daryl have a chance at clearing the air, finally. But will everything go as planned? According to the episode description, the two will find themselves at an old cabin in the woods, which uncovers memories of how Daryl spent his years away from the group after the heartbreaking disappearance of leader Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Guest star Lynn Collins’ mysterious character Leah will also appear in this episode.

What went down with Daryl during the nearly six-year time jump was previously unknown territory, and it seems like even Carol doesn’t know the full scoop. “I imagine that Carol and Daryl tell each other everything, but there’s some story that Daryl might have left off,” Reedus notes. “It’s not anything good. It’s something bad that has happened.”

Reedus and McBride also talk about the return of Lauren Cohan‘s Maggie and the upcoming Carol/Daryl spinoff series planned for AMC.

Check out the full interview with McBride and Reedus in the video above.

The Walking Dead 10C, Premieres February 21, AMC+, and Sunday, February 28, 9/8c, AMC