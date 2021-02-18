J.J. Abrams Developing DC Comics’ ‘Constantine’ for HBO Max

DC Comics’ Constantine is reportedly getting another reboot, this time as a series for HBO Max.

J.J. Abrams‘ Bad Robot production company, according to multiple reports, is said to be developing the project, which will be written by British author Guy Bolton.

In the latest incarnation, the lead character John Constantine will be a young Londoner and most likely a person of color, according to Deadline.

Matt Ryan starred in a previous version of Constantinein 2014 on NBC, but it lasted just one season. He went on to reprise the role in an episode of The CW’s Arrowand then in Legends of Tomorrow.

Before that, Keanu Reeves did a movie version of Constantine in 2005.

The character — a violent and anti-social occult detective — first appeared in DC Comics’ The Saga of Swamp Thing #37, published in 1985. The new HBO Max series will likely tie in with Justice League Darkthat Bad Robot is also producing for the streaming service.