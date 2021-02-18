Wanda Channels Her Inner Dunphy in New ‘WandaVision’ Clip (VIDEO)

WandaVision takes on Modern Family in a just-released Episode 7 clip.

Following the dramatic “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!” installment, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) has buried herself in the blankets on a bed that looks plucked from Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire’s (Julie Bowen) bedroom.

“Look, we’ve all been there, right?” Wanda tells the camera, mockumentary style. “Letting our fear and anger get the best of us. Intentionally expanding the borders of the false world we created.”

But while Wanda (lightly, in true sitcom fashion) agonizes about the changes she’s wrought, sons Tommy (Jett Klyne) and Billy (Julian Hilliard) barge in with complaints that their gaming devices seem to be going bonkers, lighting up, make noise, and even, at one point, turning into playing cards.

Are Wanda’s powers on the fritz? Is her fake suburban life unraveling faster? Check out the clip below and don’t miss the episode to find out.

