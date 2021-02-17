CNN Shakeup: The Network Revamps Its Morning & Afternoon Lineup

CNN has unveiled a new morning and afternoon lineup starting April, announced after Brooke Baldwin shared with viewers that she’s leaving the network.

The change will see Brianna Keilar move from her early afternoon slot to anchor New Day from 6 to 9 a.m. with longtime anchor John Berman. She replaces Alisyn Camerota, who will team up with Victor Blackwell in the 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. hour that Baldwin is vacating.

Baldwin revealed yesterday that she’s moving on after 14 years to focus on “amplifying the lives of extraordinary Americans and putting my passion for storytelling to good use.”

1. I want to start with some personal news❤️ 📺 I will be leaving @CNN in April. I came to this network as a freelancer in 2008. I scribbled my name on a post it and stuck it outside a temporary office determined to fulfill my dream of becoming a full-time correspondent at CNN. pic.twitter.com/v4zeG5XMQX — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBaldwin) February 16, 2021

Laura Jarrett and Christine Romans are staying put on Early Start from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, and Kate Bolduan and John King will continue to fill the hours between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also making a move is Ana Cabrera, who switches from anchoring weekend newscasts to hosting CNN Newsroom weekdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Longtime White House reporter Jim Acosta will have a new studio-based job anchoring CNN Newsroom on Saturdays and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. And Bros Sanchez will join Christi Paul as co-anchor of Weekend Newsday on Saturday and Sunday mornings. There’s no change for Fredericka Whitfield in the midday weekend slots.