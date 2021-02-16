CBS is bringing the Academy of Country Music Awards back to Nashville for the 56th annual ceremony.

Airing Sunday, April 18, the event will broadcast from three iconic country music locations including the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historical Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe. The three-hour shindig will also be available to stream live on the forthcoming global ViacomCBS streaming platform Paramount+.

Honoring country music’s best and brightest, the event will showcase fan favorite stars and emerging talent.

“We’re thrilled to return to music city’s most iconic venues as we come together on April 18th to celebrate the best in Country Music, back in our normal awards cycle,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music in a statement released to the press.

“A huge thank you to the city of Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe for welcoming us back to Nashville, where we can look out for the safety of our artists while shining a spotlight on this vibrant city after a tough 2020.”

The special ceremony will be broadcast under strict health and safety guidelines amid the ongoing pandemic. Stay tuned to find out who will serve as host this time around as April nears.

56th Academy of Country Music Awards, Sunday, April 18, 8/7c, CBS