Surprise Valentine’s Proposal on Univision’s Latinx Dating Show ‘Enamorándonos’

Muy caliente! Hit Latinx dating show Enamorándonos is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a two-hour special Sunday, February 14 on Univision.

Among the treats in store will be a dance duel, a couple making it “official” — and a surprise proposal.

The show, hosted by Ana-Patricia Gámez and Rafael Araneda, is different from other dating programs in that it’s interactive. Viewers can phone in and ask for a date with someone who catches their eye on screen, and then it’s up to the contestant whether things go further. Cameras follow matched-up couples on dates and afterward they’re quizzed on how things went.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enamorandonos USA (@enamorandonosusa)

Enamorándonos (which means Falling In Love) debuted in America in 2019. There are versions of it broadcast worldwide. Show makers claim it has resulted in 500 marriages and 272 babies over the years.

“It’s hard to find true love nowadays,” said ex-beauty queen Gamez, 33, who has been married twice and has two children. “We all have that hope of finding that fairytale.”

Enamorándonos Valentine’s Special, Sunday, February 14, 8/7c, Univision/UniMás