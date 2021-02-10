Sam Heughan Talks About His Passion Project, ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Great Scotland! Sam Heughan, aka 18th-century Highlander Jamie Fraser on Starz epic romance Outlander, has been on the road in Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham, a hijinks-heavy adventure around Scotland. His partner in crime is fellow native son, Graham McTavish, who played Jamie’s late uncle and the clan chieftan, Dougal MacKenzie.

“It’s a passion project with one of my best friends,” Heughan, who also executive produces, tells TV Insider. “We explore Scotland — its heritage, culture, food, drink, music, dance. And also I subject [McTavish] to lots of activities he doesn’t want to do.”

The show, which premieres February 14, consists of eight episodes, each of which zeroes in on an aspect of Scottish culture. It features endlessly stunning scenery, interviews with quirky specialists (like a “death historian” in the March 7 installment about superstition and witchcraft), and relevant clips from past seasons of Outlander. (We got chills seeing witch Geillis Duncan [Lotte Verbeek ] again!) Plus Sam and Graham — kitted out in tartan, woolen, and practical footwear — pranking, bantering, and competing with each other.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham, Premieres Sunday, February 14 (9/8c), Starz