7 Reasons ‘WandaVision’ Neighbor Agnes Could Actually Be Agatha Harkness

There’s at least one thing we know for sure on WandaVision: Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is a runaway fan-favorite. The nosy, seemingly light-hearted neighbor is played for laughs, and whether she’s pulling out a flask at a talent show planning meeting or hunting for the neighborhood gossip, she gets one.

But naturally we expect that there’s more to Agnes than meets the eye. And one theory we’re leaning towards is that she’s none other than Marvel’s Agatha Harkness. Below, we detail the evidence that makes us think the silly Westview resident is actually a powerful witch.

Her Name

This is low-hanging fruit, but Agnes” is a portmanteau of the comic character’s first and last names.

There’s a Baby Connection

In the comics, Agnes, one of the most powerful witches in the world and a mentor to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), is also linked to Mephisto, who is linked to the birth of Wanda’s children with Vision (Paul Bettany). (Basically, in the comics her children come from the splinters of Mephisto’s soul; Mephisto eventually reabsorbs them, destroying her kids.) Wanda, of course, now magically has children in WandaVision.

Her Clothes & Accessories

Well, come on, Agnes dressed up as a witch for Halloween. An innocent choice? Maybe. In addition, fans have noticed in earlier episodes that she wears a brooch similar to one Agatha wears.

No Real-World Identity

In Episode 4, Jimmy (Randall Park) and Darcy (Kat Dennings) work to identify the folks trapped in Westview. They manage to match the “characters” in Wanda’s sitcom to actual people, with one exception. Yup, Agnes. While she’s on the identification board, they don’t appear to have found a corresponding real-world identity for her — maybe because, as a witch who was around for the Salem Witch Trials, she’s hundreds of years old.

Her Rabbit’s Name

Those familiar with the comics might have had their interest piqued when Agnes referred to her pet rabbit as “Señor Scratchy.” In the source material, “Scratchy” is her son Nicolas’ surname.

She’s Seemingly Aware of Living in a Fake Reality

In Episode 5, Agnes asks Wanda if she should re-do a “scene” as they’re talking; up until this point, no other characters have indicated that they’re not dealing with real life. (Also, in trailers she has asked Vision if she’s dead; when Vision asks her why, she says, “Because you are.”)

‘Coincidental’ Personal Info

Agnes always refers to her husband, Ralph, who’s never seen on screen (one theory has it that Ralph is Mephisto), and, in the comics, Agatha is married at one point, but her husband is never shown or even named. Fans have also pointed out that Agnes’ birthday, June 2, is a major day in the Salem Witch Trials — and in the comics, Agnes takes part in those trials.

The Question of Course, Is What Does She Want?

We’re not sure! After Episode 5, in which Wanda and Paul’s dog dies after eating Agnes’ azalea bush, it seems possible she’s waiting to see whether Wanda can raise the dead — maybe to use that power for her own means. Her mission could also be tied to Mephisto, if “Ralph” turns out to be a character. Or maybe she’s just keeping an eye on Wanda, considering she was her mentor in the source material.

Do you think Agnes could be Agatha? Tell us in the comments below.

WandaVision, Fridays, Disney+