Author Jenny Han’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Series Set at Amazon
Netflix’sTo All the Boys films may be coming to an end this month, but Jenny Han, the author behind Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and Lara-Jean Covey’s (Lana Condor) romance, is already setting up her next gig: The Summer I Turned Pretty will be adapted for TV at Amazon Prime Video.
The YA novel follows Belly, a girl who loves summers and all that they entail. The drama revolves around a love triangle between Belly and two brothers, and explores the evolving relationships in her life.
Amazon has given The Summer I Turned Pretty an eight-episode order. Han will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer with Gabrielle Stanton.
“The Summer I Turned Pretty is many years in the making, and I’m so excited to tell Belly’s story in 2021,” Han said in a statement to press. “For the longtime book fans, I think it will have been worth the wait. For those newly discovering the Summer series, I hope you fall in love with these characters and this place that is so dear to my heart.”
The Summer I Turned Pretty is a co-production between Amazon Studios and wiip. It’s part of a series of books, which also include It’s Not Summer Without You and We’ll Always Have Summer.