NBC Announces 2021 Premieres for ‘Good Girls,’ ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ & More

NBC has scheduled spring premieres for fan favorites such as Good Girls and Manifest.

While the TV lineup has been spotty as productions suffer from COVID-19 restrictions, some powerhouse new content is on the way, including, as previously announced, freshman comedies Young Rock (8/7c) and Kenan (8:30/7:30c), which will debut Tuesday, February 16.

Ellen’s Game of Games moves from Sunday nights to Mondays starting March 7, with the initial time slot of 9/8c. On Sunday, March 28, Ellen’s Game of Games moves again, this time to 8/7c, making room for the return of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which returns for the remainder of its Season 2 run in the 9/8c time slot.

Meanwhile, the Good Girls Season 4 premiere will air in the series’ regular Monday 10/9c slot. Suburbanite criminals Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta), and Annie (Mae Whitman) have the Secret Service closing in on their counterfeit ring, and the women will face a whole new set of challenges as Beth tries to carve her own criminal path separate from Rio’s (Manny Montana), Ruby tries to keep peace in her marriage, and Annie rebuilds her independence.

And, Thursday, April 1, is going to be a very big night: Manifest makes its Season 3 return at 8/7c proceeded by Law & Order: SVU‘s crossover with Christopher Meloni‘s Stabler spinoff at 9/8c, and the Law & Order: Organized Crime series premiere at 10/9c.

Manifest‘s premiere will make way for plenty of action-packed drama, with shocking revelations promised and an answer to the show’s big mystery of what happened to the passengers of Flight 828. Set a year after the miraculous homecoming of the passengers, the Stone family will test their trust of the callings and each other.

For the full NBC breakdown check the listings below, and for more on the SVU and Organized Crime crossover, click here.

Sunday, March 7

7/6c – The Voice (Repeat)

9/8c – Ellen’s Game of Games (Time period premiere)

10/9c – Good Girls (Season 4 premiere)

Sunday, March 28

7/6c – Ellen’s Game of Games (Repeat)

8/7c – Ellen’s Game of Games (Time period premiere)

9/8c – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Time period premiere)

10/9c – Good Girls



Thursday, April 1

8/7c – Manifest (Season 3 premiere)

9/8c – Law & Order: SVU

10/9c – Law & Order: Organized Crime (Series premiere)