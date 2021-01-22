'Jeopardy!': How Is Ken Jennings Doing as Guest Host? (POLL)

It's been two week since Jeopardy! guest host Ken Jennings stepped into the late Alex Trebek's enormous hosting shoes. The G.O.A.T. champion — the first of the game show's temporary hosts, who include Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, and Mayim Bialik — has been getting comfortable in the new position, and has even been fine-tuning his host-contestant banter.

In one of the show's most recent episodes, contestant Brian Chang poked some fun at Jennings with his final Jeopardy answer of "H&R Block." Jennings famously ended his 74-day winning streak after a competitor defeated him with that answer.

Ouch! Ken gets trolled by a contestant during today's Final Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/NdJCq6r715 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 20, 2021

Just like his predecessor, Jennings had a quick response to the obvious jab: "Now Brian, I know from experience. H&R Block is sometimes the right answer...but not today." But does this prove he's up to the task full-time?

