Is ‘WandaVision’ Leading to an All-Out Battle? Head Writer Jac Schaeffer Weighs In

(L-R): Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo in Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

WandaVision has been keeping viewers guessing for the last four episodes of zany, old-school sitcom madness.

On January 29’s “We Interrupt This Program,” watchers did get some answers, but of course, they lead to even larger questions. After taking a break from lovebirds Scarlet Witch/Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and android Vision (Paul Bettany), who we last saw welcoming twin baby boys in a 1970s-set sitcom, viewers finally got a glimpse of what was going on beyond the idyllic town of Westview.

See Also 'WandaVision' Lifts the Curtain on Life Outside of Westview (RECAP) Episode 4 busts out of the sitcom box and starts giving us some answers.

Episode 4 is also our first look in the series at the government agency S.W.O.R.D., FBI agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings). In the final moments, S.W.O.R.D.’s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who stumbled into the sitcom world by accident, gets kicked out (read: forcefully pushed out) by Wanda. Her first words once back on the other side? “It’s Wanda. It’s all Wanda.”

“There’s a lot of conflict ahead and people on different sides of various debates,” head writer Jac Schaeffer says, when asked if Monica’s words lead to an all-out war, possibly between S.W.O.R.D. and the Avenger. Note: The series’ latest trailer shows a line of tanks driving into Westview. So, that’s probably not a good sign for anyone.

Overall, the action in the latest mid-season trailer is amped up quite a bit. But is it really just Wanda in control of her reality? “There’s more to reveal about everything and more surprises to come,” Schaeffer admits.

And then there’s still the lingering question of Wanda and Vision’s neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), and what role she will ultimately play in the action ahead. Fans are still connecting Agnes to the comics’ witchy Agatha Harkness. Agnes was mysteriously the only Westview resident present on Episode 4’s dossier board that wasn’t linked to a real-world identity. “Everybody should keep their eye on her,” Schaeffer teases.