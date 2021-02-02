Starz's American Gods is adjusting an upcoming Season 3 episode following Evan Rachel Wood's allegations of abuse against Marilyn Manson.

"Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season," a spokesperson for Starz said in a statement to Deadline. "Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse."

The rocker was cast as Johan, the singer of a Viking death metal band, for the current season of the drama based on Neil Gaiman's book, and his next appearance would have been his third and last.

Manson was also scheduled to appear in the horror anthology Creepshow, on AMC's Shudder, but his parts in that Season 2 episode will no longer air, according to Deadline.

These cuts come after Wood wrote on Instagram on February 1, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years." See her full statement below.