'The Connors' Famous Couch Is the Scene for a Showdown in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Being a part of The Conners family has never been easy, as viewers know from years of the original series Roseanne and the hit ABC spin-off, The Conners. The romantic interests don't have it so good, either.

Take Harris' (Emma Kenney) new boyfriend, played by Milo Manheim. We first meet Josh in an earlier episode, when he survives meeting the family — including gruff grandpa Dan Conner (John Goodman). On the February 3 episode, however, he comes up against another obstacle.

When he and Harris try to have alone time on the famous Conners couch, someone crashes the party: Harris's inquisitive younger cousin, Mary (Jayden Rey). In the exclusive clip below from the episode, check out how Harris tries to deter Mary from staying. Will she succeed, or will Mary have the upper hand?

Also in the episode, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) hires an assistant for her new job as line supervisor at Wellman Plastics, but quickly regrets her choice. And Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) finds out she's made it to the audition phase to appear as a contestant on Jeopardy and thinks the late, great host Alex Trebek would want her to go all the way.

The Conners, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC.