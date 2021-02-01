'To Tell the Truth' Asks If There's a Difference Between a Puppet & a Muppet (VIDEO)

A fun debate breaks out over Muppets in the February 2 episode of To Tell the Truth.

It's up to guest stars Lil Rel Howery, Adam Rodriguez, and Nikki Glaser to determine which of the three participants is a real professional puppeteer in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek, and one of the questions sparks quite the discussion.

First, Howery asks about puppeteers and the voices of the puppets, then Rodriguez has all three name the person they think is the greatest of all time in the field.

It's when Howery asks which category of puppetry the Muppets fall into that everyone begins chiming in. "That's a Muppet, not a puppet," host Anthony Anderson argues.

"We have a professional here that could answer," Glaser points out. And so they turn to the three participants. Watch the clip above for their answers.

Other "heroes" — the one telling the truth of those questioned by the guest stars on the panel — in Tuesday's episode include the first African American Rockette, a ghost hunter, a pro Simon Says caller, and a custom lowrider builder.

To Tell the Truth, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC