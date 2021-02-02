Will Smith to Host Netflix's 'Amend: The Fight For America' Docuseries (VIDEO)

Netflix is tackling the Fourteenth Amendment in its latest documentary series, Amend: The Fight for America.

Debuting globally on Wednesday, February 17, the six-part program hosted by Will Smith works to enlighten, entertain, and challenge what Americans know about the amendment and the unwavering fight for equality.

An enduring hallmark of democracy, the Fourteenth Amendment first promised liberty and equal protection for all persons in 1868. Now, with the help of some famous luminaries including Mahershala Ali, Diane Lane, Samuel L. Jackson, Pedro Pascal, Yara Shahidi, and more, Amend breathes life into speeches and writings from the amendment's biggest advocates and foes such as Frederick Douglass, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Andrew Johnson.

"I am honored to present Amend: The Fight for America. We are living in unprecedented days as a society, as a country, and as a human family. I believe that the cultivation of personal and historical understanding is the imperative spark igniting the flames of desperately needed compassion and healing," Smith said in a statement released to the press.

"As Americans, we endeavor to form a more perfect union that truly establishes justice and equality for all. I believe a deeper understanding of the 14th Amendment is a critical jumping off point."

Created by Robe Imbriano and Tom Yellin, Amend hails from Westbrook Studios, The Documentary Group, Wilmore Films, and MakeMake Entertainment. Smith, Imbriano, and Yellin join Terence Carter, Jana Babatunde-Bey, Jamal Watson, Jonna Mclaughlin, Angus Wall, and Larry Wilmore as executive producers.

Check out the riveting trailer for Amend: The Fight for America, below.

Amend: The Fight for America, Series Premiere, Wednesday, February 17, Netflix