'New Amsterdam' Season 3 Finally Has a Premiere Date

"How can I help?"

You'll be hearing Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) asking that of pretty much anyone he meets sooner than you think.

New Amsterdam returns for its third season in its usual Tuesday, 10/9c slot on March 2 on NBC. And like other medical dramas in the 2020-2021 season, it will be tackling the pandemic on-screen.

"Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care," NBC teases of Season 3. "Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He's determined to tear it down and build something better."

In other words, Max is going to be the Max you'd expect when the drama returns.

"Everything has changed," executive producer David Schulner tells TV Insider. "Eventually they'll find their way back to their previous lives, their previous stories."

New Amsterdam ended its second season introducing a new doctor (Daniel Dae Kim's Cassian Shin), ending Max's current relationship, and possibly setting Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) on the path of a new one. Will there be a Max-Helen-Cassian love triangle in Season 3? We'll have to wait to find out.

