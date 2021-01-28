'The Mighty Ducks' Fly Again on Disney+ in 'Game Changers' Trailer (VIDEO)

The Ducks are back ... but they've evolved.

Nearly 30 years after the first movie, Emilio Estevez reprises his iconic role as legendary Coach Gordon Bombay and Lauren Graham joins the franchise in the new Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. It will premiere on Friday, March 26.

Graham plays Alex, whose son Evan (Brady Noon) is cut from the Mighty Ducks, now "an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team" instead of the underdogs. "If you can't be great at hockey, it's like, don't bother," the coach tells the 12-year-old at the beginning of the trailer.

But that's not the end of his time on the ice. "I want you to think about all the other kids who've been told they're too small or too slow. They just want to get out there and play. Let's start our own team," Alex decides. "All we need is an ice rink." And that's where they find Coach Bombay.

Watch the trailer below for a look at the two teams, Coach Bombay's return, and more.

This new "team of misfits [will] challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today," the logline reads. "With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game."

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' young cast also includes Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts.

Showrunners Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa are co-creators and executive producers with the films' creator, writer, and EP Steve Brill.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Series Premiere, Friday, March 26, Disney+