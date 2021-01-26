'WandaVision': The 10 Weirdest Moments so Far

WandaVision is a dark delight. Beneath the audience laughter, the colorful costumes, and the zany plots, all is not what it seems in the lovely town of Westview.

The show's first three episodes have made it clear that Westview, if not an actual place, is, at least, an alternate place, making it seem as if the sitcom-y world inhabited by Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) is about to crumble. At this point, of course, all we have are clues. Here, 10 times unreal holes have opened up in the "reality script" in which these two Marvel heroes have been living.

Vision's Work Confusion

Vision not knowing what the company he works for actually does is pretty strong evidence that there’s not much to Westview beyond the neighborhood. None of his co-workers could tell him, either, so if Wanda created this version of Vision, it’s possible she just didn’t care about his work life that deeply.

Wanda & Vision's Unconventional Marriage

They didn’t have wedding rings, an anniversary or even remember the story of how they met. (Granted, Wanda probably does, but she wouldn’t want to bring that up with Vision’s boss when he asked). If everything was well in Westview, shouldn’t they have all those “happy couple” things?

A Radio Talks to Wanda

Eagle-eyed (or eared?) listeners picked up on the fact that this was Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), who asked Wanda through the radio, “Who’s doing this to you?” For those who don’t know, Woo is an FBI agent (formerly of S.H.I.E.L.D.) who appeared in Ant-Man as Scott Lang’s parole officer, and he might’ve joined S.W.O.R.D to help on this mission.

Choking for Laughs

There’s plenty to unpack in this tense scene. For one thing, the boss’ wife seemed to slip from saying “stop it!” as a joke, to begging Wanda to stop, in earnest.There's potential evidence of the spell slipping, and that Wanda might’ve caused the boss to choke on his food. Furthermore, Vision only moved after Wanda ordered him to help, so he could be under her control (or not real!) too.

Geraldine

Now that we know Geraldine is part of the outside world, it’s possible that her confusion at Dottie’s (Emma Caulfield Ford) talent-show-planning shindig was an act to endear her to Wanda. Either that, or Wanda’s reality has such a powerful pull that she can control real people, in which case the residents of Westview are real after all.

A Beekeeper Crawls Out of a Storm Drain

First, that's...not normal. And eagle-eyed fans picked up on the S.W.O.R.D. logo on the back of this guy’s suit. That acronym stands for Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division in the MCU, where we can only assume they’re still part of S.H.I.E.L.D. — and they’re trying to break through to Wanda.

Wanda Rewinds Time

“No,” Wanda said when she saw the S.W.O.R.D. agent-beekeeper, and just like that, the happy couple was back in their home. It was as if they’d never gone outside to find the beekeeper-agent. This is solid evidence that Wanda’s controlling Westview, since the “plot” seems to go along with her desires (and it’s retconned as she likes). Either that, or whoever’s controlling it can tell what she wants.

When a Hedge Is Not a Hedge

Maybe a side effect of the spell is confusion? Because in episode 3, Herb (David Payton) was definitely trimming a concrete wall rather than the hedge in his yard.

No Questions Asked

Also weird in this episode, a few minutes later; when Vision starts to question the nature of their reality ("Is this really happening?"), someone rewinds time to make him stop. Could this be Wanda, wanting Vision to stay happy in sitcom-land?

When Wanda's Pregnancy Wasn't Normal, to Say the Least

She went from not looking pregnant to having their twins in a couple of days! And on top of that, the side effects of her pregnancy wreaked havoc all over the house and the neighborhood, causing a power outage — and a stork to show up in the living room.

