'Grown-ish' Returns With New Season 3 Episodes — Will Viewers Wait Long for Season 4? 

It's back to class for the Cal U gang on January 21 for the second half of grown-ish Season 3, but after these episodes, it's unclear how long fans will have to wait for more.

Season 3B filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic, and production on Season 4 is currently stalled. "We're trying to be as COVID safe and responsible as possible. There are a lot of protocols in place, and unfortunately, L.A. isn't doing really great right now in terms of COVID overall," star Yara Shahidi (who plays Zoey) tells TVLine. "We are waiting on the go-ahead because we're dealing with a perpetually pushed start date."

"We've already started reading scripts," she adds. "The preview I've gotten of Season 4 has been super exciting, and we'll be on set in no time."

In Season 3, the Cal U gang is dealing with the second half of junior year as Zoey, who left university to focus on her career in fashion, is faced with whether life outside of university "is all it's cracked up to be or if she still has some growing left to do," Freeform teases.

The series also stars Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, and Diggy Simmons.

grown-ish, Season 3B Premiere, Thursday, January 21, 8/7c, Freeform