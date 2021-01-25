'Black Lightning' Is 'Dead' & Freeland Is Lost in Season 4 Trailer (VIDEO)

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is in a hopeless place in the trailer for the final season of Black Lightning.

"No matter how hard I try to protect my family, it will always end in tragedy," he says, in what looks like a therapist's office. "I can no longer be the man I was." Can you blame him? He did just lose friend Henderson (Damon Gupta), hence the video opening with him at the cemetery.

His focus, now, rather than being the hero his community needs, is much more personal. "Black Lightning was trying to save the world," Jefferson says. "I'm just trying to save my family." That family: wife Lynn (Christine Adams), and daughters Anissa/Thunder/Blackbird (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer/Lightning (China Anne McClain), both of whom also suit up.

To that end, "Black Lightning's dead," he declares — but he's still using his powers, against the police, in his civilian clothes. And while confidant Peter Gambi (James Remar) argues, "Freeland will be lost without Black Lightning," for Jefferson, "Freeland is lost."

Watch the video below for more from the final season of the CW superhero drama.

The network announced in November 2020 that Season 4 will be Black Lightning's last. "When we first started the Black Lightning journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the super hero genre," executive producer Salim Akil said at the time.

Black Lightning, Fourth and Final Season Premiere, Monday, February 8, 9/8c, The CW