'9-1-1: Lone Star' Sneak Peek: How Is Owen Dealing With His Good News? (VIDEO)

Gwyneth (Lisa Edelstein) seems to have taken the words from ex-husband Owen (Rob Lowe) to heart in this sneak peek of the January 25 episode, "2100°."

When Owen's doctor told him his tumor has shrunk and his lung cancer is officially in remission, she'd said good news could be as hard to process as bad. Is that why he's ducked out of his own party in the January 25 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star?

Gwyn finds him in his office, but he denies that he's "skipped out" or is "hiding out." After all, "my name is on the door, how can that be hiding?" Owen asks.

"I just wanted some time to savor the moment," he says, but she doesn't buy it because to her, he's "brooding."

Watch the clip above to see why Owen insists he's "good" — and why Gwyn doesn't believe him.

Also in the episode: A volcanic eruption (teased at the end of the premiere) hits Austin. The members of the 126 try to save lives at a college pool party, a family's mini-golf outing, and a woman trapped in her food truck by a horde of scorpions.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox