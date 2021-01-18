'9-1-1: Lone Star's Lisa Edelstein on Owen & Gwyneth's Relationship 'Confusion'

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star, "Back in the Saddle."]

Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) goes from calling his ex-wife Gwyneth (Lisa Edelstein), who's quarantining with him and their son T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), a squatter to asking her to stay in Austin in the 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 premiere.

The exes deal with their confinement by falling into bed (it was that or homicide, she says), but with T.K. healed from last season's gunshot wound and Owen's cancer officially in remission, Gwyneth plans to return to New York. "I'm not ready for you to go," Owen admits. "How many times are we going to get a second chance at the best relationship of our lives?"

The lawyer agrees to stay, after weak excuses about pollen and work. She's been doing the latter remotely successfully, and according to Edelstein, we'll continue to get "glimpses" of that.

Here, Edelstein discusses Gwyneth and Owen's relationship and reuniting with Lowe after working together on The West Wing.

What has Gwyneth seen in Owen that makes her think this time it can work and it's worth it to give it a try?

Lisa Edelstein: These two people genuinely enjoy each other. They are equals; they challenge each other and they know each other better than almost anyone else. There's something comforting in all that; a deep value in that kind of familiarity, even when they are snipping at each other's heels. Plus, she gets a real kick out of messing with him.

How does her staying affect their relationship? T.K.'s days as mediator aren't done, are they?

So far, they've really taken responsibility for their own relationship. It's still a bit weird for T.K., because he was clearly not the kid that pined for them to be back together. But he's enjoying it. There's still some confusion about WHAT relationship they are actually in, however. Is it a friendship? A serious relationship? A fling? Living in the definition-free zone definitely has a short shelf life, one way or another.

When is Gwyneth going to start getting involved in T.K.'s love life? What does she think of Carlos (Rafael Silva)? He automatically gets points for not being in love with someone else like T.K.'s boyfriend in New York.

So far I haven't gotten the chance to do a scene with T.K. and Carlos together! But I'm sure Gwyneth is thrilled for him to have someone awesome in his life. Heartache almost killed him, after all.

Owen got good news about his cancer. How is the family handling this news? The doctor said good news can be just as difficult to process as bad.

Owen suffers from a lot of survivor's guilt from 9/11. In fact, it's partly why their marriage fell apart. Seeing so many of the survivors also die of cancers related to that tragedy, he feels guilty about surviving the kind he had. But dealing with life and death situations so often keeps that guilt in check as he is quickly reminded how abruptly life can be taken away.

It's a nice West Wing reunion for you and Rob Lowe.

It was great to see him again, I haven't seen him since The West Wing days! I was happy to hear he has a picture of Sam and Laurie on his wall at home; that was very sweet! I had one up, too, for a long time!

But beyond that, we just got back to work. Our first day of shooting was the love scene in Episode 1 because with COVID, we had to quarantine before we could shoot, so, it had to be the first thing on the schedule. That was a fine how-do-you-do, showing up on day one in pasties and underwear. But that's the way it goes! I get paid to pretend to have just slept with Rob Lowe. On multiple shows. I mean, tell THAT to my teenage self! Young me would freak.

