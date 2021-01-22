Preview: This '90 Day Fiancé' Couple to Discuss Baby No. 2 on '90 Day Diaries' (VIDEO)

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise is giving fans a lot to feed on, and one of the tastiest spinoffs has been 90 Day Diaries, an intimate look at couples' day-to-day lives during COVID. Now, TV Insider has a sneak peek at the January 25 episode, where Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, who welcomed son Shai in June 2020, are ready to discuss baby No. 2.

"Trying for baby number 2 has me thinking...we should just do it right now," Alexei says in a confessional. "It's going to be the same, we're already tired."

Loren worries about her anxiety issues, and is unsure whether she can "handle this roller coaster of emotions." Loren previously addressed her Tourette syndrome ticks while on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

90 Day Diaries is revisiting couples throughout the franchise, so be sure to see if your favorites are on.

90 Day Diaries, Mondays, Discovery+