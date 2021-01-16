Streaming Service Spotlight: Everything You Need to Know About Discovery+

What is it?

A reality-TV lover's dream. The all-unscripted streaming service brings tens of thousands of episodes of series from Discovery's stable of networks, including HGTV, TLC, Discovery and Animal Planet, to one place.

Want to catch up on episodes of Dr. Pimple Popper or Property Brothers at Home? Do that here. Or watch originals like Home Town: Ben's Workshop, starring HGTV star Ben Napier, who teaches celebs (think: tennis pro Martina Navratilova) how to work with wood. If you miss Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines (above), you'll want to check out previews of their upcoming Magnolia Network shows, such as cooking series Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines.

How much does it cost?

Plans start at $5 per month; for another two bucks per month, watch everything without sitting through any ads. FYI: Some Verizon Fios and Verizon Wireless customers are eligible to get up to one year of Discovery+ for free; learn more at verizon.com/solutions-and-services/discovery-plus.

Where can I watch?

Stream series at discoveryplus.com, or download the Discovery+ app on your phone, tablet or smart TV. The service is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku.

What else should I know?

Discovery+ also streams shows from networks beyond the Discovery family, including Lifetime (Dance Moms), History (Pawn Stars), A&E (Intervention), and BBC America (Planet Earth).